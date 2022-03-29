NC Lottery – Bryan Lopez-Muruato wins $1 million

NC Lottery – $1 million win “opens opportunities” for Johnston County man

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Bryan Lopez-Muruato of Clayton said he now sees a chance to start his own company one day with the help of a $1 million lottery prize.

“I’m really excited,” said Lopez-Muruato. “This really opens opportunities for me and for my family.”

Lopez-Muruato, 21, works as a construction worker for his father’s concrete company. With his winnings, he plans to invest in his father’s company and eventually start a concrete company of his own.

He bought his Millionaire Maker ticket from Circle K on Delta Lake drive in Raleigh. The ticket remained unscratched for about two weeks until Saturday when Lopez-Muruato finally found time to scratch it.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Lopez-Muruato. “I just kept rereading the ticket.”

When Lopez-Muruato arrived at NC lottery headquarters on Monday, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.

The Millionaire Maker game launched in March 2021. Lopez-Muruato became the 27th person to win one of the $1 million prizes.