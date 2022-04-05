NC Lottery – $200,000 win makes Leach feel young again

$200,000 win makes Franklin County man feel young again

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Brian Leach of Youngsville said he feels 20 years younger after a $5 scratch-off ticket contained a $200,000 lottery prize.

“I feel like I’m 45 today,” Leach laughed. “I feel pretty good today.”

Leach, 64, bought his lucky Gold Standard ticket from the Lowes Foods on Gateway Commons Circle in Wake Forest.

He said he started scratching the ticket with his wife after he got home from the store. At first, he saw a two followed by two zeroes and he thought he won $200. When he saw the extra zeroes, he said he just handed his wife the ticket without saying a word.

“She started to get real excited,” Leach said. “We couldn’t believe it happened to us.”

Leach claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state withholdings, took home $142,021.

“We’re thrilled to death,” Leach said. “It’s been a fun ride.”

Leach said he wants to use the prize money to pay off some bills and possibly put a new pool in his backyard.