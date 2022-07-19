NC Lottery – $1.4 million jackpot won in Nash County

$1.4 million Cash 5 jackpot won Monday in Nash County

Someone who took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket on Monday at a Nash County store won a $1,432,942 jackpot.

Monday’s jackpot marked the ninth largest win in the history of the Cash 5 game.

The lucky ticket came from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at NC Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After Monday’s win, the Cash 5 jackpot started over at $100,000 for Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.