National Real Estate Auction Firm, Fine & Company, LLC to Auction Rancho de Los Cerros the stunning Spanish Mission Style Ranch inside Catalina State Park – Minutes Outside of Tucson

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (STL.News) – Fine & Company, LLC (FineAndCompany.com), announces the auction of Rancho de Los Cerros, 13500 Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ a replica 1800’s Western Town, boasting an 8,000 SF hacienda, old town replica, Club de Campo, historic carriage house, caretaker’s home, freeform swimming pool, stables, riding arena and event center all set on ten acres and surrounded by the 5,500 acre Catalina State Park.

Rancho de Los Cerros is a residence and event venue filled to the brim with over 500 pieces of museum-worthy cowboy art and collectables.

The real estate will be sold at auction, subject to a minimum bid of $2,750,000. Sealed bids are due on or before 2:00 p.m. MST, March 25.

The Western Americana Art and Cowboy Collectibles will be sold in an online auction closing on April 22nd and features dozens of rare items including a Bohlin saddle collection, restored carriages, a Buck McCain full size cowboy statue, as well as dozens of paintings, bronze sculptures and other cowboy collectibles.

Michael A. Fine, president of Fine & Company, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire arguably the most unique residence or event venue in Tucson – it is like nothing else. There simply are no other opportunities to buy ten acres of land totally surrounded by the 5,500 protected acres of the Catalina State Park. The land has been developed as a replica southwestern cowboy town and has been used as a private residence and event venue for 30 years.”

Rancho de Los Cerros is surrounded by the 5,500 Catalina State Park with sweeping views of the stunning backdrop of the Catalina Mountains and dates back to 1907 when Jesus Ellias filed his homestead application. For a period of time it operated as a Girl Scout Camp.

David Hoffman, who owns the home and Tucson’s iconic Lil Abner’s Restaurant together with his wife Molly Hoffman said: “The auction focuses the market’s attention on this property, establishes a time-certain date of sale, where all interested buyers can compete to purchase the real estate and our large collection of Western Americana Art and Cowboy Collectibles. We selected Fine & Company based on their vast knowledge of marketing of unique real estate and trophy homes throughout the United States and National Property Solutions for their experience in marketing personal property and other such assets.”

Over the past 32 years, Rancho de Los Cerros has hosted parties and events for such companies as American Express as well as weddings, corporate and social events for up to 1,000 guests and featuring bands including the Beach Boys. The event center can accommodate 300 seated guests for dinner.

Fine added, “unique opportunities don’t come along very often. Rancho de Los Cerros is an astonishing home or event venue located in a breathtaking and extremely private location. When you step onto the property you will feel transformed into another era. The buyer can escape to their own oasis while being just minutes from Tucson. Rarely is there an opportunity to buy a piece of art you can live in.”

The property is available for viewing on: February 29th as well as March 8, 14 & 22 by appointment between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The purchase of a detailed Bidder’s Information Packet is required to bid.

About Fine & Company

Fine & Company, LLC (www.FineAndCompany.com) is a national provider of real estate auction services with offices in nationwide whose principal competency is understanding and maximizing the value of unique real estate assets by combining high-touch auction marketing, transaction structuring with a wide variety of bidding techniques while providing buyers and sellers with unmatched expertise along with efficiently-managed, completely transparent sale methodologies for conducting real estate transactions. Fine & Company serves financial institutions, private individuals, public and private corporations, and not for profit organizations. For more information, visit our website.