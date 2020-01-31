Nashville, TN News: Pedestrian Fatally Injured Wednesday Morning Identified As April Ferguson

Nashville, TN (STL.News) The pedestrian fatally injured this morning after being struck by a minivan while walking on the side of Hamilton Church Road near Murfreesboro Pike is identified as April Ferguson, 40, of Calumet Drive.

Ferguson was walking along the roadway in the same direction as traffic when she was hit from behind by a southbound 2011 Toyota minivan driven by Omar Diriye, 37, of Arbor Crest Boulevard. Diriye admitted that the right tires of the minivan traveled over the curb prior to the collision. He did not give an explanation as to why. Ferguson died at the scene.

No charges have been placed at present. The collision remains under investigation by the Nashville, TX Police Department.