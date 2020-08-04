Nashville Police Sought Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Person Kaiharie Arnold

Nashville, TN (STL.News) The public’s assistance is being sought in locating missing person Kaiharie Arnold, 20, who is autistic and suffers from grand mal seizures.

Arnold was last seen at his Country Drive home on Thursday. When he has walked away from his home in the past, he has been known to seek out and visit homeless persons in South Nashville and downtown. Arnold, who has an MTA bus pass, is also known to frequent businesses in the area of the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike. He was carrying a black fanny pack. Arnold does not have a cell phone.

Arnold is a black man with short hair. He is six feet tall with a thin build. He was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt with red and white stripes and grey sweatpants.

Anyone seeing Arnold or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

