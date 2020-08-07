Nashua Police Charged Brian Howe with Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 5, 2020 at approximately 10:01 PM, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit arrested Brian Howe, age 29, for Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault.

On July 28, 2020 at approximately 3:32 p.m., patrol officers from the Nashua Police Department responded to a residence in Nashua, New Hampshire for the report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile. The juvenile victim, who is known to Howe, stated that she had been sexually assaulted by him. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered this investigation. As result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Howe and he was subsequently arrested without incident. Howe has been charged with Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault, Class A Felony

A Class A felony is punishable by up to 15 years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Howe was transferred to the Hillsborough County Jail pending his arraignment at the Hillsborough County.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE