Nashua Police Charged Ashley Doyle & Richard Gurley with Theft

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On July 31, 2020 at 11:08 a.m., members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Ashley Doyle, age 25, of 2 Marshall Street #2, Milford, New Hampshire 03055. On August 1, 2020 at 9:28 a.m., members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Richard Gurley, age 25, of No Fixed Address, Nashua, New Hampshire 03060. Doyle and Gurley were each charged with, Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer; Excess of $1,500.00; Consolidation – Class A Felony.

Between April 30, 2020 and July 8, 2020, two (2) Target department store locations in Nashua, New Hampshire reported four (4) separate theft-related incidents in which a quantity of Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watches and other electronics were stolen. In each of the four incidents, the same two suspects were captured on video surveillance and acted in concert to complete each theft. The total pecuniary loss sustained by Target as a result of these thefts exceeded $1,500.00. Detectives with the Nashua Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to further the investigation. As a result, Ashley Doyle and Richard Gurley were identified as being responsible for the thefts. Arrest warrants were issued for their arrest and Doyle was arrested by uniformed patrol on July 31, 2020. On August 1, 2020, Gurley was taken into custody at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections where he was being held on an unrelated incident.

A Class A Felony is punishable by up to fifteen years of imprisonment, exclusive of fines. Doyle was released on personal recognizance bail pending her arraignment in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on a date to be determined. Gurley refused bail and was transported to the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections pending his arraignment in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on August 3, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department Crime-Line, 603-589-1665.

