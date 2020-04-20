Nashua Man Anthony Nieves Sentenced to 48 Months for Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – Anthony Nieves, 26, of Nashua, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in May of 2019, an undercover law enforcement officer made controlled purchases of fentanyl and crack cocaine from Nieves and his co-defendant, Yheresis Millan, on two separate occasions. Both transactions took place in Nashua.

Nieves previously pleaded guilty on January 3, 2020. Millan also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1, 2020.

“Drug dealers cause serious damage to the communities where they do business,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Through Operation S.O.S., we are working closely with the Nashua Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate the traffickers who sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in Hillsborough County. By taking these dangerous drug dealers off the street, we will improve public health and safety in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE