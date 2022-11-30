Nasdaq soars, S&P, Dow spike as Fed chair Powell says slower rate hikes soon

U.S. stocks rallied sharply while Treasury yields declined on Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell said that moderation in rate hikes might come as soon as this month, and signaled that a soft landing was “plausible.” With less than an hour of trading left, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had spiked 3.53% to 11,371.22 points, as rate-sensitive big technology stocks gained between 3% to 9%. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was up 2.41% to 4,052.95 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was higher by 1.52% to 34,366.72 points. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) had reversed course and was now down 5 basis points to 3.70%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) had also retreated and was down 8 basis points to 4.39%. All 11 S&P sectors were now trading in the green, with heavyweight sectors Communication Services and Technology leading the way. “Monetary policy affects the economy and inflation with uncertain lags, and the full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt. Thus, it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down. The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting,” Powell said in prepared remarks for an event hosted by the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy. He also cautioned that the central bank would need restrictive policy for some time, and that the Fed needed to be see “substantially more evidence” of inflation falling. ‘Flexibility Over Rigidity’ The Fed chair in answers at the event signaled that the central bank did not want to overtighten monetary policy and that was why it was slowing down. Powell added that there is a path to a soft economic landing. “The Fed was expected to slow down the intensity of the hikes and go maybe 50 basis points in December and then slow it down even further thereafter, and today Powell came out and confirmed that,” Thomas Hayes, chairman at investment management firm Great Hill Capital, told Seeking Alpha. “He signaled a lot of flexibility over rigidity… in the Q&A period, he seemed to be more humbled about (the Fed’s) predictions, less rigid about his hawkishness, and that’s all really the market needed to hear, is a confirmation that December is no longer going to be emergency level hikes as 75 bps,” Hayes added. Powell’s speech was followed by the Fed’s Beige Book report on regional economic activity, which came about flat or up slightly since the previous report. Five districts reported slight or modest gains in activity, while employment grew modestly in most districts. Unemployment Data Leads Busy Economic Calendar In a day crammed with economic data, of note was the ADP jobs report which showed a lesser-than-expected 127K jobs added in November. “This is only the fourth release of ADP’s private payroll estimate compiled using their new methodology, so we have very little history to judge its reliability,” Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson stated. “In August and September it substantially undershot the official measure, but it was very close in October. We have no way of knowing whether it ultimately will prove to be systematically biased, so until we have sufficient data to make a judgment, we will be ignoring ADP.” October JOLTs data also came in, with the number of job openings slipping and quit rates ticking down. Fed’s Powell has specifically pointed to job openings as a gauge of labor market tightness. Traders also digested a slip in October retail inventories versus a prior gain, a higher-than-expected rise in October wholesale inventories, a fifth straight monthly drop in pending home sales, and a dip in November Chicago PMI to 37.2 versus a consensus of 47.0. “The plunge in the Chicago PMI is startling, but remember that no regional surveys are definitive evidence of anything; the monthly numbers are extremely noisy and the samples are small. We can’t ignore it entirely, though, and now look for a decline in the national ISM manufacturing survey, due tomorrow, to 49 from 50.2; we previously expected it to be broadly unchanged,” Pantheon Macro’s Kieran Clancy said. Meanwhile, the Consumer Confidence Index fell in November. Furthermore, revised Q3 GDP figures came in at 2.9%, above the forecasted 2.7%. Active Stock Movers NetApp (NTAP) was among the top S&P 500 losers after disappointing quarterly results. CrowdStrike (CRWD) also tumbled on its earnings report.

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) was also among the top decliners on the S&P 500, after the contract research organization announced that a DoJ indictment would lead to supply challenges for animal studies.