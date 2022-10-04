Nasdaq jumps more than 2% as Treasury yields ease; Dow surges 600 points

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 621 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 increased 2.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.7%.

Data on job openings and factory orders will be in focus after the market opens, a day after weaker-than-expected manufacturing activity showed rising rates taming demand for goods.

Yields on government bonds fell on hopes that the Federal Reserve tap down its aggressive stance, but Bank of New York President John Williams said despite nascent signs of cooling inflation, price pressures remain too high, implying the U.S. central bank must press forward.

