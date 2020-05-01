Muskingum County man John D. Lagle who owned collection of child pornography

Muskingum County man who owned collection of child pornography, children’s underwear sentenced to 10 years in prison

(STL.News) – A New Concord, Ohio man who traded child pornography and paid for underwear worn by minors was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 120 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

John D. Lagle, 32, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to distributing and receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, in January 2019, Lagle began communicating via Kik with an undercover officer posing as the mother of minor daughters.

Lagle and the undercover officer talked for several months on Kik and Wicker. Throughout that communication, Lagle offered to pay the undercover officer for panties worn by the two fictitious daughters and for sexual activity with the two daughters.

On numerous occasions, Lagle sent the undercover officer child pornography he obtained online and pictures he took of minors’ pubic areas.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Lagle’s residence in August 2019, and discovered 50 to 100 images of child pornography on Lagle’s phone and approximately 60 to 70 pairs of children’s panties, including two pairs that the defendant purchased from the undercover officer.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler and other members of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force announced the sentence imposed today by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Algenon L. Marbley. Assistant United States Attorney Heather A. Hill is representing the United States in this case.

