MPD Arrested Andrew Elvisen Wooten for Dangerous Weapon Offense

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 5600 Block of 2nd Street, Northeast

Washington DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, June 12, 2020, in the 5600 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:20 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, June 13, 2020, 34 year-old Andrew Elvisen Wooten, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

