Mountain Grove Man Dale Robertson Wins $1 Million Prize in Missouri Lottery

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) Mountain Grove resident Dale Robertson deviated from his favorite $1 and $5 games when he decided to play a $10 Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket that turned into a $1 million win. Robertson’s winning “$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” ticket was purchased at Country Mart, 1901 W. 19th St., in Mountain Grove.

“I didn’t believe him at first,” said Robertson’s wife, Evelyn. “I almost hyperventilated, I was so excited.”

His $1 million win makes Robertson the 147th million-dollar-plus Scratchers winner and the 551st Missouri Lottery-made millionaire overall.

Robertson’s win adds to the over $5.7 million won by players in combined Wright and Texas Counties in the last fiscal year. During this period, retailers received more than $572,000 in bonuses and commissions, and over $1 million went to education programs in the counties.

