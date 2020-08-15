Motorola Solutions Announces Redemption of All Remaining Senior Notes

Motorola Solutions Announces Redemption of All Remaining $551,767,000 Outstanding of Its 3.750% Senior Notes Due 2022

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that it has issued a notice to redeem all of the remaining $551,767,000 outstanding of its 3.750% senior notes due May 15, 2022 (CUSIP No. 620076BB4) (the “Notes”). In accordance with the terms of the indenture under which the Notes were issued, the Notes will be redeemed in full on September 14, 2020, (the “Redemption Date”) at a Redemption Price (as defined below), with respect to the Notes, equal to the greater of: (a) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed on the Redemption Date and (b) the sum of the present values of the Remaining Scheduled Payments of principal and interest on the Notes (not including any portion of any payments of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), discounted to the Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate, plus 0.30% (30 basis points), as determined by the Independent Investment Banker, plus, in the case of both (a) and (b) above, accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes being redeemed to, but not including, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price will be determined at 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time, on September 9, 2020.

A notice of redemption is being delivered by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee for the Notes, to all registered holders. Copies of the notice of redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption may be obtained from The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. by calling (800) 254-2826.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase with respect to any Notes.