Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale purchase stake in Nykaa via block deal

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte and Societe Generale purchased a stake in beauty e-retailing entity Nykaa today, showed BSE block deal data. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 82,13,050 shares or 1.7% stake in the company at an average traded price of Rs 186.4. At the same price, Societe Generale also bought 26,30,000 shares, equivalent to 0.55% stake in the company. This deal was at a slight discount to the previous day’s closing price of Rs 188.25

Also, TPG Growth IV SF PTE, which as of September-ended quarter held 2.28% stake, sold a total of 1,08,43,050 shares or 2.1% stake in the concern at an average price of Rs 186.4 per share.

Shares of in Friday’s session ended higher by over 10% at Rs 207.85 per share on the NSE.

