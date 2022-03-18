Montz: Aaron Pierre Sentenced for Hunting Violations

Illegal Hunting Violations Result in Suspension of Hunting Privileges for Montz, Louisiana Man, Aaron St. Pierre

ALEXANDRIA, LA (STL.News) United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Aaron St. Pierre, 27, of Montz, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States Magistrate Judge Joseph H.L. Perez-Montes to 5 years of unsupervised probation and a $4,550 fine for hunting violations. St. Pierre’s hunting privileges were suspended for 5 years, and he is banned from all National Wildlife Refuges for the duration of his suspension period.

St. Pierre pleaded guilty on March 16, 2022 to several wildlife violations, including hunting in a closed area, unlawful taking of a Whitetail deer, use of trail cameras, distribution and hunting over bait, and litter in a National Wildlife Refuge. These charges stemmed from an investigation into illegal hunting activity in a closed area on Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana, from December 2021 through January 2022.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Federal Wildlife Officers and Wildlife Canine Team, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today