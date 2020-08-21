Montgomery Police’s Concern for Missing Gaithersburg Man Dennis Page

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Gaithersburg man.

Dennis Page, age 68, was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 20) when he left his North Frederick Avenue residence and used public transportation for an appointment in the Rockville area. Friends have been unable to contact him since that time.

Page is 5’ 10” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. Page was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, gray t-shirt with a picture of an elephant on the front of the shirt, and camouflage pants.

Police and friends are concerned for Page’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dennis Page is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

