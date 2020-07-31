Montgomery Police Investigate Burglary of Silver Spring Business

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the 3rd District are investigating the burglary of a Dunkin’ located in Silver Spring. Today, the Police Department is releasing video surveillance of the suspect and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

On July 12 at approximately 6:58 p.m., the suspect forced entry to the Dunkin’ located at 8401 Colesville Road via the front door. The suspect stole electronics and food from the restaurant and placed the stolen items in white plastic bags.

Anyone with information about this burglary or suspect is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Tipsters can also provide information by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or submitting a tip online. Crime Solvers may pay a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

