Montana Secures Disaster Declaration for Yellowstone

Gov. Gianforte Secures Disaster Declaration Status for Yellowstone, Treasure, and Sweet Grass Counties

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced the State of Montana has successfully added three additional counties to the presidential major disaster declaration for Montana: Yellowstone, Treasure, and Sweet Grass. Six counties in southern Montana are now eligible for aid through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

“I appreciate Administrator Deanne Criswell and her team at FEMA for approving the state’s request to add Sweet Grass, Yellowstone, and Treasure counties to the presidential major disaster declaration for Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This assistance will further help our communities along the Yellowstone River recover and rebuild from recent flooding.”

On June 16, 2022, Governor Gianforte announced the state secured a major disaster declaration from President Biden for severe flooding. The initial declaration applied to Park, Stillwater, and Carbon counties.

Over the last several weeks, the state has been gathering data to add additional Montana counties to the presidential major disaster declaration. Today, FEMA approved the state’s request to add Yellowstone, Treasure, and Sweet Grass counties to the declaration.

The federal aid that accompanies the major disaster declaration supplements state and local resources being used to offset widespread damage caused by the flooding. Specifically, the FEMA Public Assistance Program provides supplemental federal grant assistance for debris removal and the restoration of disaster-damaged, publicly owned facilities, and specific facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations.