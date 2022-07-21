Montana Governor Presents Keys to New Homeowner

Governor Gianforte Presents Keys to New Homeowner, Tours New Homes in Red Lodge

RED LODGE, Mont. – Joined by Helena Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers, Governor Greg Gianforte presented keys to new a homeowner and toured new, affordable homes built for residents in Red Lodge.

“For the wellbeing of all Montanans, we must increase access to affordable, attainable housing,” Gov. Gianforte said. “For more than a decade, it’s become harder and harder for Montanans to afford to own or rent a home, which is why we are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to increase access to affordable, attainable housing. With this project, the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, other organizations, and volunteers are helping to answer the call.”

Dedicated to building affordable, decent, and safe housing units, Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is running a pilot rural housing program in Red Lodge, with plans to expand the program and increase the housing supply in other rural Montana communities.

“This partnership between the public and private sector made this project successful in Red Lodge,” said Jacob Kuntz, executive director of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity and a member of the Governor’s Housing Task Force. “We hope this will be a model which will be replicated in rural communities throughout the state.”

Gov. Gianforte presented Ali Fischer with keys to her new home. Construction of her home was made possible through a partnership between Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, Trust Montana, Beartooth Electric Coop, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Red Lodge Area Community Foundation launched a Workforce Housing Initiative to increase the quality and choices of housing in Red Lodge, provide the community with awareness of housing issues, and expand housing opportunities through training and education. The organization then partnered with Helena Area Habitat for Humanity to take the lead on construction management of workforce housing units in Red Lodge.

Red Lodge Area Community Foundation recently received the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary’s Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships, which recognizes excellence in partnerships that have both transformed the relationships between the sectors and led to measurable benefits in housing and community development.