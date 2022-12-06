Monongalia County woman sentenced for firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Tara Morgan, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 36 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Morgan, 50, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of “False Statement in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms.” Morgan admitted to working with another to make false statements to purchase a firearm from a licensed dealer in May 2020 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.