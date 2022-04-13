Monongalia County: Shelby Adams admits to Firearms Charge

Monongalia County woman, Shelby Adams admits to firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Shelby Adams, of Morgantown, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Adams, 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of “False Statement During Purchase of Firearm.” Adams admitted to making false statements to illegally purchase firearms in April 2021 in Marion County.

Adams faces up to 10 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today