Monona Man Scott T. Blood Sentenced To 12 Years for Child Pornography Charges & Secretly Recording Minors

(STL.News) – Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Scott T. Blood, 49, Monona, Wisconsin, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge James Peterson to 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. This prison term will be followed by a 20-year term of supervised release. Blood pleaded guilty to these charges on March 11, 2020.

On July 30, 2019, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the Blood’s home in Monona. Numerous electronic devices were seized from the home, which were later analyzed. On the defendant’s phone, agents found hundreds of Kik messages between the defendant and other people. Some of the conversations were with adults with whom he discussed his sexual interest in minors. Others were with minors from whom he obtained child pornography.

Agents also found numerous sexually explicit images of other minors that were filmed with a camera that Blood hid in a smoke detector. Based on these surreptitious recordings, Judge Peterson indicated that the 12-year sentence was warranted because the secret recordings were such a grotesque invasion of the victims’ privacy.

The charges against Blood were the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Monona Police Department, and Mount Horeb Police Department. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE