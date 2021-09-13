Monessen: Eric Emerson Sentenced for Drug, Gun Law Offenses

Monessen Man, Eric T. Emerson Sentenced to More than 7 Years in Prison for Drug and Gun Law Offenses

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A former resident of Westmoreland County has been sentenced in federal court to 87 months’ imprisonment on his conviction for violating the federal narcotics and firearms laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

United States District Judge William S. Stickman, IV imposed the sentence on Eric T. Emerson, 32, formerly of Monessen, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the Court, on March 1, 2019, agents executed a search warrant at Mr. Emerson’s residence in Monessen, PA, where they seized four firearms, ammunition, firearm accessories, and drug paraphrenia used in the distribution of narcotics. Agents also seized approximately 300 individual dosage units (weighing an aggregate of 20 grams) containing mixtures of heroin and fentanyl, which are scheduled controlled substances under federal law. In connection with his guilty plea, Mr. Emerson admitted that he possessed those narcotics intending to distribute them, and that he possessed the seized firearms in furtherance of that drug trafficking offense.

Following the 87-month term of imprisonment, Mr. Emerson will be supervised by the United States Probation Office for six years. Mr. Emerson will remain in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending transfer to a Bureau of Prisons facility.

Assistant United States Attorney Jerome A. Moschetta prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, and the Monessen Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Mr. Emerson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today