MO (STL.News) Robby and Lisa Lammers of Hartsburg claimed a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Money Multiplier” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Break Time, 101 Henry Clay Blvd., in Ashland.

“$100,000 Money Multiplier” is a $5 ticket with more than $3.6 million in unclaimed prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

