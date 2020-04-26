MListingS designed to help small real estate brokers to compete online

ML isting S will enhance real estate brokers online presence using state-of-the-art-technology, syndicating their MLS listings across the web.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) While the real estate market will likely take a hit created by the coronavirus, the real estate market has approached its selling season. Spring is the best time for homeowners to list their homes for sale.

It is too early to see how serious the impact of the economic shutdown will affect home sales. But if it does hit the real estate market as it will likely do, it is more important than ever for real estate brokers/realtors to make sure that they are offering the best marketing for their MLS listings.

Most consumers that are seeking a new home turn to the internet for information for homes for sale in the area they want to move. However, many homes are not properly listed on MLS sites due to a lack of knowledge on the real estate brokers’ part.

MLS is a great concept to inform other brokers and provide them access to all listings and offer the ability to enhance the marketing efforts across the industry. However, many small brokers lack the technical skills to compete with larger real estate firms that have a large IT department.

MListingS is a service designed for those small brokers that need help marketing their MLS listings online and syndicate their listings across the web for maximum online exposure. Additionally, it will enhance the brokers’ online exposure with Google, Bing, Apple, Yahoo, and over 60 more online business directory listings to assure that consumers find you and know your location (s).

It is an excellent time for small real estate brokers to tuneup their online presence and prepare for what is hoping to be a tremendous economic rebound.

