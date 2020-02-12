Missouri Senator Brian Williams Plans to Vote Against Video Service Provider Fee Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Brian Williams, D-University City, plans to vote no on Senate Bill 526, concerning video service provider fees. Senator Williams is a member of the Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment Committee, and SB 526 is currently being discussed by the committee.

Senate Bill 526 will reduce the video service provider fee to equal not more than 5 percent of the first $20 of the gross revenues, instead of not more than 5 percent for all gross revenues as it is in current law.

“The municipalities in my district have expressed opposition to this legislation because it will result in a loss of revenue for their communities,” Sen. Williams said. “The cable companies pay local municipalities for their use of infrastructure in the municipality, and this fee decrease will cause a loss of revenue for local governments in the 14th Senatorial District. I support the leaders of these municipalities and will vote no on this piece of legislation.”