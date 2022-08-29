Missouri Lottery – Small Wins Lead to $5 Million

Small Wins Lead to $5 Million Scratchers Prize

(STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player took a chance on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket and won a $5 million top prize.

“Honestly, I’ve never bought a $50 Scratchers ticket,” the winner shared. “I’d won $100 on a $20 ticket and used the winnings to buy two $50 tickets.”

He won on those tickets, bought two more – and won again. When he scratched his last “Millionaire Blowout” ticket, he quickly realized he was holding onto something life changing.

“I scratched it and saw the zeros – I immediately threw it in my safe, called my wife, took a picture of it and never took it out again until we came to the Lottery office,” he laughed.

He shared plans to put a portion of the money aside for their kids’ college educations after they pay off their house and add a pool.

The winning ticket was purchased at San Luis ZX 190, 1501 Hawkins Road, in Fenton.

“Millionaire Blowout” is the first $50 Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The game currently offers over $234 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more top prizes of $5 million and 16 $1 million prizes.

Players can enter their eligible “Millionaire Blowout” tickets into their My Lottery Players Club accounts for a chance to win $500 cash in “Scratch Big, Win Big!” monthly drawings.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

