Missouri Lottery – Rolla Sells $1 Million Powerball Ticket

MO (STL.News) A Powerball ticket of Missouri Lottery sold at UMR Moto Mart, 200 South Bishop Ave. in Rolla, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Jan. 5 drawing to win a $1 million prize.

The player who purchased the ticket was passing through Rolla for work and didn’t realize he had won until he checked the ticket in March.

“I checked it first on the Lottery app, but then I called just to make sure it was actually real and the app was working!” he said.

He also shared that he plans to invest the majority of the winnings.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 5 drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46 with a Powerball number of 17.