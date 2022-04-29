Missouri Lottery – Player Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Player Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize on Special Numbers

MO (STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a ticket she purchased at Schnucks Market, 5055 Arsenal St., in St. Louis. She picked her numbers randomly, but realized some of them lined up with significant dates in her life.

“Two of them were my daughter’s birthday,” the player explained.

After the drawing on April 16, she checked the winning numbers and slowly realized she had matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

“I said to my husband, ‘I matched three numbers!’” she said, “Then I looked again and realized it was four and the Powerball!”

She then quickly signed her ticket and tucked it away in her Bible for safe keeping.

“I just said, ‘I hope nobody touches this Bible!’” she joked.

The winning Powerball numbers for the April 16 drawing were 15, 21, 32, 62 and 65 with a Powerball number of 26.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.