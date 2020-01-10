Missouri Lottery News: $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Jefferson City by Michael Crabill

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Michael Crabill of Jefferson City said he has had luck on the Missouri Lottery’s “Power 5s” Scratchers ticket, so it became a favorite to play. His lucky streak with the ticket continued recently – not with $50 and $100 prizes like before, but with the highest prize available in the game.

It happened when Crabill cashed in some winning tickets at Hy-Vee Gas, 3723 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, and then purchased three “Power 5s” tickets from his winnings. On the third ticket, Crabill uncovered a $100,000 top prize.

He took the ticket to the clerk and asked him to scan it for him, but the prize was too large to be paid at retail.

“He said, ‘I can’t pay you!’” Crabill recalled, laughing as he claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters.

“Power 5s” is a $5 Scratchers ticket that launched in November. The game has more than $9.5 million in remaining prizes, including two more top prizes of $100,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Cole County won more than $13.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.2 million in the form of commissions and bonuses, and an additional $4.5 million supported educational programs in the county. To view a detailed list of the programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.