Missouri Lottery News: $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won by Daniel Crider in Moberly

Moberly, MO (STL.News) Daniel Crider recently revealed a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket. The Moberly man purchased his winning ticket at Dino Mart Sinclair, 1634 Highway JJ, in Moberly, Missouri.

“$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 ticket and has more than $8.2 million in remaining prizes, including two more top prizes of $100,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Randolph County won more than $4.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $460,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.3 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.