Missouri Lottery Earns Highest Industry Certifications for Information Security and Responsible Gaming

(STL.News) The Missouri Lottery has been recognized by the World Lottery Association (WLA) for its commitment to fully integrating responsible gaming and security standards across all operations. Missouri is the first U.S. lottery to achieve WLA’s Level 2 certification for security and risk management, and it’s among just a handful to be recertified as a Level 4 member under the organization’s responsible gaming framework.

“This dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry is what allows us to responsibly raise money for education,” said Judy Martin, interim executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “We’re intentional in what we do, using visible and transparent practices to ensure we’re operating in a way that best serves our players, our retailers and all Missouri stakeholders.”

Security and Risk Management

The WLA-SCS Level 2 certification is based on the effective management of security and integrity, using four key components: ISO/IEC 27001 international standards for information security; lottery-specific security processes and controls; requirements for products offered by the lottery; and controls required for offering games run by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

The Lottery’s information system has also been certified by MSECB, an accredited Management Systems Certification Body.

Responsible Gaming

WLA’s Level 4 certification for “continuous improvement” requires a demonstrated commitment to and implementation of responsible gaming programs across a variety of elements: Research, Employees; Retailers; Game Design; Advertising and Marketing Communications; Player Education; Treatment Referral; Stakeholder Engagement; and Reporting and Measurement.

The Missouri Lottery also maintains the highest “sustaining level” certification for its responsible gaming standards from the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

