Missouri Lottery – $50,000 Prize Won in Bloomsdale

$50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Bloomsdale

A Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 after uncovering a $50,000 top prize on a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket.

The winner purchased the ticket at Convenience Barn, 290 Mill Hill Road, in Bloomsdale.

“Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000. Currently, there are over $8.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including four more $50,000 top prizes.

Through Aug. 23, 2022, qualifying Scratchers and Draw Games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise prizes.