Missouri Lottery: $5 Million Scratchers Prize Won by Bryan Boyer

MO (STL.News) Bryan Boyer of St. Louis recently uncovered a $5 million top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$5,000,000 Bankroll” Scratchers ticket. He purchased his winning ticket at 7-Eleven, 5350 Chippewa St., in St. Louis.

Boyer’s win makes him the 547th Missouri Lottery-made millionaire and the 144th of those millionaires to win his prize on a Scratchers game.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis City won more than $40.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the city received more than $4.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $10.1 million went to educational programs in the city.

