Missouri Lottery – $104,000 Prize Won in Branson West

$104,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Prize Won in Branson West

MO (STL.News) A winning ticket worth $104,000 for the Jan. 30 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Murphy USA, 18419 Highway 13, in Branson West. The prize was claimed at the Missouri Lottery Springfield office on June 1.

The winning numbers on Jan. 30 were 5, 10, 12, 24 and 27.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $299,000.

In FY21, players in Stone County won more than $4.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $483,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $333,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.