Missouri Launches Show-Me Fraud Task Force

Federal prosecutors and Missouri officials unite 15 agencies and offices to investigate fraud, strengthen oversight, share intelligence, and protect taxpayer funds.

KANSAS CITY, MO – November 8, 2026 (STL.News) Missouri is expanding its efforts to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud through a new partnership involving federal law enforcement agencies, state government officials, prosecutors, and financial investigators.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced the creation of the Show-Me Fraud Task Force on November 5, 2026, a coordinated initiative intended to strengthen fraud enforcement statewide.

The task force brings together 15 participating government offices and agencies, including both federal prosecutorial districts in Missouri, the FBI, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and several state constitutional offices.

The initiative aims to improve communication among agencies that may independently encounter evidence of financial misconduct, misuse of public resources, fraudulent government claims, and other suspected criminal activity.

Federal officials say the objective is to identify suspicious patterns earlier, share investigative intelligence more effectively, and concentrate resources on cases that warrant additional investigation or prosecution.

The announcement follows another Missouri fraud enforcement initiative, Operation Show-Me the Money, launched in October to address suspected fraud involving taxpayer-funded benefit programs.

Together, the initiatives demonstrate an increased emphasis on cooperation between state and federal authorities as Missouri seeks to improve financial oversight and pursue suspected fraud across multiple government programs.

Federal and State Officials Meet in Jefferson City

The Show-Me Fraud Task Force began with a kickoff meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri, hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Representatives from participating agencies discussed improving communication, identifying emerging fraud schemes, exchanging investigative leads, and coordinating prosecution decisions.

R. Matthew Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced the initiative and emphasized the importance of cooperation among agencies that protect public resources.

“Combating fraud requires agencies to work together, share information, and connect the dots across investigations,” Price said in the Justice Department announcement.

Price explained that stronger coordination would help investigators spot patterns of suspicious conduct, decide where to direct resources, and build cases supported by available evidence.

The meeting also addressed a practical problem in government fraud investigations: information relevant to a suspected scheme may be distributed among several agencies.

A state agency might discover questionable payments, while federal investigators may have financial records or intelligence on the same individuals or organizations.

Without effective coordination, those connections can be difficult to recognize.

The new task force is designed to improve how agencies identify related information and determine whether further investigation is appropriate.

Fifteen Government Offices and Agencies Participate

The Show-Me Fraud Task Force includes representatives from Missouri’s federal prosecutors, state government leadership, investigative agencies, and federal offices of inspector general.

According to the Department of Justice, participating organizations include:

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, led by R. Matthew Price. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, led by Tom Albus. Office of Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe. Office of Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway. Office of Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. Office of Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Homeland Security Investigations. Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. U.S. Postal Inspection Service. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General. Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General. Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General.

These organizations provide access to different areas of investigative experience and government oversight.

Federal prosecutors can evaluate potential criminal violations and pursue cases within their jurisdictions. Investigative agencies can examine suspected misconduct involving financial transactions, federal programs, communications, and other matters within their legal authority.

Meanwhile, state government offices can contribute information about programs, expenditures, administrative processes, and possible irregularities identified through their respective responsibilities.

The participation of both U.S. Attorney’s Offices is particularly significant because Missouri is divided into two federal judicial districts.

The Western District includes Kansas City and Springfield, while the Eastern District includes St. Louis and other communities in eastern Missouri.

Their participation creates opportunities for coordination when suspected fraudulent activity crosses district boundaries or involves organizations operating in multiple parts of the state.

Why Information Sharing Matters in Fraud Investigations

Financial fraud investigations frequently involve complicated transactions, multiple participants, and records maintained by different organizations.

A suspicious payment may initially seem like an isolated administrative issue. Further examination might reveal similar transactions involving other agencies, businesses, or individuals.

For example, investigators examining suspected fraudulent government payments may need to compare application records, payment histories, business registrations, tax information, and other legally obtainable evidence.

Each source can provide a different part of the overall financial picture.

However, access to such information remains subject to applicable laws, privacy protections, investigative requirements, and agency authority.

The Show-Me Fraud Task Force specifically identifies lawful access to relevant government records and databases as a priority.

That distinction matters because participation in a joint task force does not automatically give every agency unrestricted access to confidential information.

Instead, investigators must operate within existing legal requirements while identifying appropriate methods to share information that supports legitimate investigations.

Improved coordination may help investigators spot repeated patterns, avoid unnecessary duplication, and determine whether suspicious activity is an isolated incident or part of a broader scheme.

The task force’s effectiveness will ultimately depend on how well participating agencies translate those objectives into investigative results.

Task Force Establishes Six Enforcement Priorities

The Department of Justice identified six principal priorities for the initiative.

The first involves improving coordination and information sharing among participating agencies.

The second focuses on exchanging actionable intelligence, investigative leads, and information about emerging fraud trends.

Third, the task force intends to establish criteria to evaluate potential fraud investigations, prioritize leads, and refer matters to the appropriate authorities.

Fourth, participating agencies will examine opportunities to obtain lawful access to relevant government records and databases.

Fifth, investigators and prosecutors will coordinate their efforts to pursue cases supported by sufficient evidence.

Finally, the task force will examine how to deploy investigative resources strategically, including collaborative arrangements when individual agencies face staffing or resource limitations.

These objectives suggest the initiative aims to improve the investigative process rather than simply create another administrative organization.

Nevertheless, the November announcement did not establish a public timetable for specific prosecutions, announce a dollar amount of suspected fraud uncovered by the new task force, or identify new criminal defendants resulting from its work.

Those distinctions are important when evaluating the initiative’s future performance.

How the Initiative Relates to Operation Show-Me the Money

The announcement comes approximately two weeks after Missouri officials introduced Operation Show-Me the Money on October 22, 2026.

Governor Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, and the U.S. Attorneys for Missouri’s Eastern and Western Districts announced the initiative.

Operation Show-Me the Money focuses specifically on identifying and investigating suspected fraud involving taxpayer-funded benefit programs, particularly state-administered programs that distribute federal funding.

The operation uses three principal approaches.

First, investigators examine referrals from existing state agency investigations and information provided by frontline program employees.

Second, authorities conduct targeted reviews of individual government benefit programs to identify suspicious activity and potential oversight weaknesses.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, was identified as an initial focus.

Third, participating agencies examine information across multiple government programs to identify patterns that might otherwise remain undetected.

The Show-Me Fraud Task Force has a broader coordination mission involving more participating organizations and multiple areas of government fraud enforcement.

Although the two initiatives share participating officials and an emphasis on protecting public resources, they were announced separately and should not be treated as interchangeable programs.

Their overlapping objectives could provide opportunities for cooperation when investigations involve both state-administered programs and federal law enforcement responsibilities.

Protecting Taxpayer Funds and Government Programs

Fraud involving government funds can affect more than the immediate financial losses associated with an individual case.

When public money is obtained through fraudulent representations, those funds may no longer be available for their intended purposes.

Government programs provide services, financial assistance, infrastructure, housing support, and other public benefits.

Improper payments can reduce the resources available to eligible recipients and create additional administrative expenses for agencies responsible for detecting and correcting problems.

Fraud investigations may also identify weaknesses in government procedures that allow questionable payments.

For example, investigators may find insufficient documentation requirements, weak identity verification, inadequate financial controls, or failures to identify duplicate claims.

Such findings can inform administrative improvements intended to reduce future risks.

However, it is equally important to distinguish deliberate fraud from mistakes, eligibility disputes, incomplete paperwork, or administrative errors.

An improper payment does not automatically establish criminal conduct.

Federal fraud prosecutions generally require proof of the specific elements of the offense charged, including the applicable intent requirements.

A government agency’s determination that a payment was incorrect is not, by itself, proof that a recipient committed a crime.

Maintaining that distinction protects legitimate program participants while allowing authorities to investigate intentional misconduct.

Missouri’s Recent Fraud Enforcement Activity

The task force’s creation comes amid ongoing federal prosecutions involving tax fraud, pandemic-related assistance programs, and other financial crimes.

On November 4, the Western District of Missouri announced that Teneika Reynolds, 50, of Raymore, pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in preparing false tax returns.

In September, the same federal prosecutorial district announced its participation in a nationwide enforcement initiative involving suspected fraud associated with pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The September announcement reported that enforcement actions in the Western District involved 15 defendants and more than $60 million in actual or intended losses.

Those figures concern the previously announced pandemic-related enforcement effort and should not be interpreted as results of the newly established Show-Me Fraud Task Force.

The distinction illustrates the difference between existing fraud enforcement activity and the additional coordination structure announced in November.

Federal and state agencies already possess investigative and prosecutorial responsibilities.

The task force is intended to strengthen cooperation among those existing organizations rather than replace their individual legal authority.

Implications for Missouri Businesses and Organizations

The task force’s creation may also affect Missouri businesses, nonprofit organizations, government contractors, and other entities participating in publicly funded programs.

Organizations receiving government funding generally must comply with applicable eligibility requirements, documentation standards, reporting obligations, and restrictions on the use of funds.

Those requirements vary by program.

For example, businesses participating in federal lending programs may face different compliance obligations than organizations receiving government grants or reimbursement payments.

The involvement of the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, IRS Criminal Investigation, and other oversight agencies demonstrates the range of expertise available to participating investigators.

However, the announcement does not establish new reporting requirements for Missouri businesses or impose new compliance obligations on every organization receiving government assistance.

Rather, it describes an enforcement partnership among existing agencies.

For businesses and organizations, the broader lesson is the importance of maintaining accurate financial records, submitting truthful applications, documenting expenditures, and correcting identified compliance problems.

Reliable accounting practices and internal financial controls can help organizations demonstrate that public funds were obtained and used appropriately.

They can also make it easier to respond to legitimate government inquiries.

National Fraud Enforcement Efforts

The Show-Me Fraud Task Force is connected to a broader Department of Justice effort to strengthen government fraud enforcement nationwide.

According to federal officials, the Missouri initiative supports the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division and the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee’s Government Fraud Subcommittee.

These efforts emphasize identifying suspected fraudulent activity, improving cooperation among government agencies, and pursuing cases involving misuse of public resources.

Missouri’s participation reflects the federal government’s interest in building stronger relationships among prosecutors, investigators, and agencies that administer or oversee public programs.

A coordinated approach may be especially useful when suspected activity involves multiple jurisdictions or several funding sources.

Fraudulent schemes can cross state boundaries, involve interstate financial transactions, or rely on communications and records maintained by organizations in different locations.

Investigations involving those circumstances may require cooperation among multiple federal and state authorities.

The Missouri task force provides a structure for participating agencies to discuss investigative priorities and coordinate matters within their respective jurisdictions.

Measuring the Task Force’s Success

Although the announcement establishes the task force’s goals, its effectiveness will need evaluation over time.

Potential indicators include whether agencies identify significant fraudulent schemes, improve the quality of investigative referrals, reduce duplication of investigative work, and obtain legally sustainable enforcement results.

Additional measures could include funds recovered through appropriate legal proceedings, improvements in government financial controls, and administrative changes that prevent future improper payments.

However, arrest totals or criminal charges alone would not provide a complete assessment.

Criminal charges represent allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Likewise, financial losses alleged in criminal proceedings may differ from amounts ultimately established in court or recovered by government agencies.

Any future public accounting of the task force’s work should distinguish allegations, convictions, civil judgments, restitution orders, and money actually recovered.

The November 5 announcement did not provide performance targets, an operating budget, or a schedule for publicly reporting results.

Those details may become clearer as the initiative develops.

What Happens Next?

The immediate significance of the Show-Me Fraud Task Force is the establishment of a formal coordination effort involving 15 government offices and agencies.

Investigators and prosecutors now have a clear framework for exchanging leads, discussing emerging fraud patterns, identifying relevant records, and deciding how to direct investigative resources.

For Missouri taxpayers, the central question is whether stronger cooperation will better protect public money and more effectively enforce existing laws.

For government agencies, the challenge will be balancing effective investigations with lawful information sharing, responsible resource allocation, and protecting individual rights.

The task force’s launch does not establish that fraud has increased in Missouri, nor does it demonstrate that particular programs or organizations are engaged in wrongdoing.

It does, however, establish a statewide federal-state partnership intended to improve the government’s ability to investigate suspected misconduct.

As the initiative moves beyond its kickoff meeting, its results will depend on the evidence investigators uncover, the cases prosecutors pursue, and any improvements participating agencies make to prevent fraudulent activity.

For now, Missouri’s Show-Me Fraud Task Force marks a new chapter in cooperation between state officials and federal law enforcement authorities, with a stated mission to protect taxpayer funds, strengthen accountability, and ensure credible allegations of fraud receive appropriate investigative attention.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is based on official U.S. Department of Justice announcements and provides general news and public information. Establishing a fraud task force does not imply wrongdoing by any particular person, business, or organization. Individuals charged with criminal offenses are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sources:

U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of Missouri, November 5, 2026: Western District of Missouri Launches Show-Me Fraud Task Force to Strengthen State and Federal Efforts to Combat Fraud. Updated November 6, 2026.

U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of Missouri, October 22, 2026: Missouri Governor and U.S. Attorneys Announce Operation Show-Me the Money to Combat Benefits Fraud.

U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of Missouri, September 14, 2026: COVID-Era Loan Takedown Targeting $245 Million in COVID Loan Fraud Nationwide.

U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of Missouri, November 4, 2026: Raymore Woman Pleads Guilty to Tax Refund Fraud Scheme.

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