Missouri Governor Kehoe Announces Five Appointments

Politics

Missouri Governor Kehoe Announces Five Gubernatorial Appointments to the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe announced five gubernatorial appointments to the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

Cameron Christoffer, of Shelbyville, was appointed to the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

Mr. Christoffer is a hairstylist at Cam’s Cut and Curl with over 15 years of industry experience. In addition to his career as a professional hairstylist, he also serves as a cosmetology and crossover instructor at Hart Career Center in Mexico. Christoffer holds a bachelor’s degree in education and training from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

William Davis Jr., of Springfield, was reappointed to the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

Mr. Davis is the owner and director of Paul Mitchell The School Columbia, with nearly 45 years of experience in the cosmetology industry. He previously served as an admissions director for Paul Mitchell The School Springfield and owned Hairloom Salon in Forsyth. Davis graduated from Professional Beauty College in Springfield.

Linell Dozier, of Jefferson City, was appointed to the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

Ms. Dozier previously served as a receptionist for Governor Matt Blunt before transitioning to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, where she remained until her retirement in 2015. A dedicated community leader, she was previously involved in the Westside Business Association and the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce for over three decades. Dozier also served as chair of the Mid-Missouri Heart Ball.

Leo Price Sr., of O’Fallon, was reappointed to the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

Mr. Price is the former owner of Desi’s Sports Barber Shop and currently serves as the president of St. Charles Barber College (SCBC), where he assists and oversees several instructional programs. Price graduated from the Missouri School of Barbering and Hairstyling in Florissant.

Timothy Root, of Columbia, was reappointed to the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

Mr. Root is the owner and stylist of Root’s Nouveau Salon. With nearly 30 years of experience in the field, he currently serves as the Region II Director on the National Interstate Council of State Boards of Cosmetology. Root earned his cosmetology degree from the American College of Hair Design.

