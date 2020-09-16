Missouri Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 20-16 Extending Mobilization Of Missouri National Guard

National Guard to Continue Supporting State COVID-19 Response Through December 30

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson has signed Executive Order 20-16 extending the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard through December 30, 2020. This will allow the National Guard to continue assisting in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

“The National Guard has played a major role in supporting state and community response efforts, including COVID-19 testing support, supply and equipment transportation, and meal distribution just to name a few,” Governor Parson said. “This Executive Order will allow the Guard to continue assisting the people of Missouri as we move forward.”

On March 27, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 20-06 mobilizing the National Guard to support Missouri’s COVID-19 response, which was later extended through September 15 by Executive Order 20-12.

Mobilizing the National Guard through December 30 is consistent with the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration and will allow continued flexibility in deploying resources around the state. To view Executive Order 20-16, please click here.