Missouri Governor Parson Makes Four Appointments

Governor Parson Makes Four Appointments To Various Boards And Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions.

Gloria Clark Reno, of University City, was appointed to the Public Defender Commission.

Judge Reno has served as the Presiding Judge, Circuit Judge, and Associate Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit in St. Louis County. Prior to her judgeships in the 21st Judicial Circuit, she served as a Municipal Judge in Northwoods. Additionally, Judge Reno was previously an Assistant Public Defender and Trail Team Leader for the Missouri State Public Defenders System’s City of St. Louis Office. Judge Reno earned her Juris Doctor from the St. Louis University School of Law.

Roy Richter, of Ozark, was appointed to the Public Defender Commission.

Judge Richter has served as Prosecuting Attorney of Montgomery County and as Associate Circuit Judge of Montgomery County from 1979 until his appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in 2006. His judicial career spans more than 40 years. Judge Richter earned his Bachelors of Arts in business, economics, and psychology from Drury University and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law.

Robin Wheeler Sanders, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Ms. Sanders has served with Swope Health for the past 12 years, currently holding the position of Chief People Officer. Prior to her promotion, she was the Vice President of Human Resources for Swope Health Services. Ms. Sanders has also served as a Human Resource Manager at KMG Consulting, LLC and Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Missouri–Kansas City and a Master of Business Administration from Rockhurst University. Ms. Sanders is a board member of SAFE, the surviving spouse and family endowment that provides funds for the families of fallen first responders, and a board member of TotalMan Community Development Corporation.

Kathy Swan, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.

Ms. Swan has been the President of Johnson Communications Services Inc. (JCS) Wireless for the past 36 years. In addition to her tenure at JCS Wireless, she was elected in 2012 to serve the 147th District in the Missouri House of Representatives and served for eight years. Ms. Swan has held several elected positions throughout her career, including Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau Board of Education.