Missouri Governor – Appointments – Boards and Commissions

Missouri Governor Parson Announces Six Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced six appointments to various boards and commissions.

Mick Campbell, of Jefferson City, was appointed as the Commissioner of Finance for the Director of Commerce and Insurance.

Mr. Campbell has served as Acting Commissioner of the Missouri Division of Finance since January 2022. He previously served as the Deputy Commissioner. Mr. Campbell has been with the Division of Finance since 2004 and holds a Master of Business Administration from Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Science in administrative management from Missouri State University.

Andrew Grimm of Kirksville was appointed to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee.

Mr. Grimm has served as the CEO of Northeast Missouri Health Council Inc. since 2010. He is the past Chairman of Missouri Health Plus and a founding member of CHC Strategies LLC. Mr. Grimm has served as Board President of Kirksville Regional Economic Development Inc. and as a board member of the Missouri Primary Care Association. He previously served as a member of the Missouri Child Abuse, Custody, and Neglect Commission. Mr. Grimm holds a Master of Science in health administration from AT Still University and a Bachelor of Science in justice systems from Truman State University.

Darren Harris of Kennett was appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy.

Mr. Harris has served as Owner and Pharmacist at Harris Pharmacy in Kennett since 1996. He is a member of the Missouri Pharmacy Association and the National Community Pharmacists Association. Mr. Harris is a Board Member of the Dunklin County Health Board and the current President of the Kennett Memorial Airport Board. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Pharmacy.

Al Li of St Louis was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

Mr. Li has served as the Founder and CEO of ARTIS Commercial Capital since 2022. He previously served as Senior Vice President at Regions Bank. Mr. Li serves on several boards in his community, including Chair of the Missouri District Export Council, Trustee and Executive Committee member of the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, and member of the Advisory Council of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington University and a Master of Arts in economics, and a Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Ken Teague of Willard was appointed to the Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund Board of Trustees.

Mr. Teague has served as an Agency Owner with Farmers Insurance since 1993 and as Southwest Missouri Communication Director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints since 2016. Mr. Teague also serves as a member of the Cox Health Foundation Board. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Tammy Thompson, of Kansas City, was appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy.

Ms. Thompson currently serves as a Clinical Pharmacist for OptumRX. She previously served as Pharmacy Manager at Kmart Pharmacy. Ms. Thompson is a licensed pharmacist in both Missouri and Kansas, with certifications in Immunizations, Medication Therapy Management, and Diabetes Care and Education. Ms. Thompson holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Pharmacy.

SOURCE: Missouri Governor