Missouri Gov. Parson Appoints Julia Meiners Koester as Associate Circuit Judge – 23rd Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Julia Meiners Koester as Associate Circuit Judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Scott Lipke to Circuit Judge.

Ms. Koester, of Cape Girardeau, is currently an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Cape Girardeau County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law.