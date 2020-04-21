Missouri Department of Labor Warns Against Unemployment Insurance Scams

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ (DOLIR) Division of Employment Security (DES) warns unemployment insurance claimants about potential scams aiming to steal personal information. Be aware of potential fraud and only use the official website UInteract.labor.mo.gov.

“Many of the individuals we’re helping are filing for unemployment insurance for the very first time,” said DES Director Chris Slinkard. “Please be cautious of scammers trying to take advantage of the situation.”

The Department wants you to know:

No fee . There is no fee to file for unemployment compensation. DOLIR will never ask for a debit card or other method of payment in order to process a claim. If you get a phone call from someone identifying themselves as a representative of DOLIR or the DES, do not send money.

. There is no fee to file for unemployment compensation. DOLIR will never ask for a debit card or other method of payment in order to process a claim. If you get a phone call from someone identifying themselves as a representative of DOLIR or the DES, do not send money. False websites . Several websites advertise they can assist claimants in filing for unemployment benefits. Some of these sites offer services free of charge and others charge for services. These sites often ask for confidential/private information such as your Social Security number, address, work history and email address. Use only the official DOLIR website UInteract.labor.mo.gov to file for unemployment. The Division does not work with or endorse any private service claiming that they can assist applicants apply for benefits.

. Several websites advertise they can assist claimants in filing for unemployment benefits. Some of these sites offer services free of charge and others charge for services. These sites often ask for confidential/private information such as your Social Security number, address, work history and email address. Use only the official DOLIR website UInteract.labor.mo.gov to file for unemployment. The Division does not work with or endorse any private service claiming that they can assist applicants apply for benefits. Personal documents . Some solicitors will ask claimants to upload a copy of their driver’s license, birth certificate, etc. The Division would only notify you through the DES issued correspondence to ask for your documentation to be uploaded from within your secure UInteract.labor.mo.gov account.

. Some solicitors will ask claimants to upload a copy of their driver’s license, birth certificate, etc. The Division would only notify you through the DES issued correspondence to ask for your documentation to be uploaded from within your secure UInteract.labor.mo.gov account. Verification . Solicitors may demand that you verify your identity within 24 hours to process your claim. DOLIR will not send such requests. After filing an initial claim, the claimant will receive an online secure message in UInteract and/or a packet in the mail with a monetary determination of benefits and an “Information for Workers” brochure.

. Solicitors may demand that you verify your identity within 24 hours to process your claim. DOLIR will not send such requests. After filing an initial claim, the claimant will receive an online secure message in UInteract and/or a packet in the mail with a monetary determination of benefits and an “Information for Workers” brochure. Online surveys. DOLIR does not pay claimants to take surveys. If you receive an email requesting you complete an online survey that appears to be from the State, do not complete the survey.

This is likely an attempt to get your personal information.

“We want to stress to all those seeking unemployment benefits to only use UInteract.labor.mo.gov to file,” said Director Slinkard. “This is the only official website for filing unemployment in Missouri.”

To report incidents of attempted fraud or scams, contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to file a consumer complaint at ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.