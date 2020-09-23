Minnesota Governor Walz Announces Competitive Hiring After Bauerly’s Departure

Governor Walz thanks Bauerly for her years of service to Minnesota, announces competitive hiring process

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz today announced the departure of Cynthia Bauerly, the longest-serving Department of Revenue Commissioner in Minnesota history. Throughout her six-year tenure as Commissioner, Bauerly has improved the state’s taxpayer outreach efforts, provided continued relief to Minnesotans during COVID-19, and protected the health care of more than 1.2 million Minnesotans by preserving the Health Care Access Fund.

Governor Walz today thanked Commissioner Bauerly for her years of service to Minnesota and announced an open, competitive hiring process.

“Commissioner Bauerly puts everyday Minnesotans first,” Governor Walz said. “Even when wading through complicated tax laws, Commissioner Bauerly sees the big picture, leads with her values, and prioritizes the needs of Minnesota children, families, and small businesses. We are sad to see her go, and we are committed to finding someone with this same commitment to servant leadership.”

“Commissioner Bauerly has been resolute in her mission to prioritize lower-and middle-income Minnesotan children and families in our state’s tax laws,” Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said. “While she leaves big shoes to fill, I am confident we will find a candidate who shares these same values.”

“I am grateful to Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan for the opportunity to serve in their Administration as we worked to expand engagement to communities across the state of Minnesota; ensured that Minnesotans have access to the financial opportunities in the tax code; and continued to provide the revenue to support education, infrastructure, and vital services to Minnesotans, ” said Commissioner Bauerly. “It has been an honor and privilege to lead the department for the past six years. I am confident in the executive team, division leadership, and the employees of the Minnesota Department of Revenue. They are dedicated, and talented public servants who will continue their steadfast work on behalf of all Minnesotans each day.”

Commissioner Bauerly was appointed by Governor Mark Dayton in January of 2015 and Governor Tim Walz in January of 2019. Commissioner Bauerly’s last official day is Friday, October 9. Deputy Commissioner Lee Ho will serve as Temporary Commissioner until the Governor appoints a new Commissioner. The Minnesota Department of Revenue manages the state’s revenue system and administers state tax laws. The department manages over 30 different taxes and collects over $25.2 billion annually.

An individual wishing to apply to be Commissioner should submit a cover letter and resume to gov.appointments@state.mn.us . Application materials are due by October 6, 2020 at 11:59pm and should be addressed to Governor Tim Walz. Applicants can contact Madelyn Nelson at 651- 368-3080 or madelyn.nelson@state.mn.us with questions about the application process or to request reasonable accommodations.

