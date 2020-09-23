Minnesota Governor Walz Announces Appointments to Advisory Council on Climate Change

Walz Administration Announces Appointments to Governor’s Advisory Council on Climate Change
ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, together with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Laura Bishop, today announced the following appointments to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Climate Change. The Advisory Council, established by the Climate Change Executive Order (19-37) , will work together with the Climate Change Subcabinet to identify innovative policies and strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase climate resiliency.
“Addressing climate change requires bold and creative solutions,” said Governor Walz. “It is my honor to appoint members to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Climate Change that represent Minnesota’s diverse strengths and our tradition of innovation in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. This Advisory Council will provide valuable input on how we can achieve the emissions reductions needed to get us back on track to meet our Next Generation Energy Act goals, explore natural and agricultural solutions to reduce carbon, and promote a green economic recovery in Minnesota.”
“From our 10,000 lakes to farmlands that feed the world, some of the best things about Minnesota are threatened by climate change,” said Lt. Governor Flanagan. “The Advisory Council on Climate Change is a critical step for our state’s role in tackling this crisis as we engage directly with community and imagine a greener future for all Minnesotans.”
MPCA Commissioner and Chair of the Climate Change Subcabinet Laura Bishop agreed, “On behalf of the Climate Change Subcabinet, I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the Advisory Council to find equitable policy solutions and strategies that will help reduce the worst effects of climate change and assist our communities in preparing for the changes we’re already experiencing.”
Bishop added, “To learn more about the acute challenges Minnesota faces from climate change and how the State of Minnesota is responding, visit our new website, mn.gov/climate .”
Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan appointed the following individuals:
Khalif Bashir, Cultural Liaison, Willmar School District
Mike Birkeland, Executive Vice President, Minnesota Forest Industries and Minnesota Timber Producers Association
Christopher Clark, President, Xcel Energy, Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota
Eric Dayton, Co-founder, Askov Finlayson
Wayne Dupuis, Environmental Program Manager, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
Marco Hernandez, Environmental Justice Organizer, Communities Organizing Latinx Power and Action (COPAL) and Council Member, Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs
Lucinda Johnson, Ph.D., Associate Director, Natural Resources Research Institute, University of Minnesota, Duluth
Alexandra Klass, J.D., Distinguished McKnight University Professor, University of Minnesota Law School
Patrick Lunemann, Owner, Lunemann Farms
Ann Mulholland, Chapter Director, Nature Conservancy
Micah Niermann, M.D., Physician and Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Medical Director, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare
Kevin Pranis, Marketing Manager, Laborers’ International Union of North America, Great Lakes
Hilda Martinez Salgado, Environment and Climate Consultant
Anne Schwagerl, Owner, Prairie Point Farms
Dave Sunderman, Chief Executive Officer, BENCO Electric Cooperative
