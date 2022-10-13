Minister gives warning to rebel Tory MPs plotting to oust Liz Truss

A cabinet minster has issued an unprecedented warning to rebel Tory MPs that ousting the Prime Minister just over a month into her premiership would be a “disastrously bad idea”.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said any attempt to replace Liz Truss now would hit the economy and the party.

It comes after the PM received a hostile reception from some backbenchers during her first meeting of the powerful 1922 Committee as leader on Wednesday night.

One senior MP accused her of trashing 10 years of Conservative government with an unfunded tax cutting budget that spooked the markets and sparked a plunge in the value of the pound.

A growing number of Tory MPs have now begun to turn on the new prime minister as Labour surges ahead in the polls.

Mr Cleverly told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have got to recognise that we do need to bring certainty to the markets.

“I think changing the leadership would be a disastrously bad idea politically and also economically.”

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is now under pressure to reinstate a planned increase in corporation tax from April in an effort to reassure the bond market that there is a strategy to get public finances under control.

Mr Cleverly added that the Government would remain committed to cutting taxes, but refused to rule out raising corporation tax to help restore market confidence.

“We are absolutely going to stay focused on growing the economy,” he said.

It comes as the editor of the influential ConservativeHome website, Paul Goodman, suggested there has been speculation about replacing Ms Truss with a joint ticket involving her former leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

He wrote: “Though Sunak might be greeted with open arms by the markets, he certainly doesn’t command a consensus among Conservative MPs.

“Might he and Penny Mordaunt – who took a majority of the votes of Tory MPs between them in the leadership election – somehow team up? With her as Prime Minister?

“Tory MPs are floating the idea, and far stranger ones too.”