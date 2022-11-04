Miners lift FTSE 100 on China reopening optimism



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett



(Reuters) – UK’s export-oriented rose on Friday as miners jumped on hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 restrictions, setting up the index for weekly gains after a week that saw major central bank meetings dictating the market’s moves.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.7%, while the mid-cap added 0.4% by 0816 GMT. Both the indexes were on track for weekly gains in more than a month.

Miners jumped 3.2% as investors cheered news that Beijing will relax its strict COVID-19 measures in March. [MKTS/GLOB]

Lifting sentiment further, the Bank of England hinted on Thursday that peak interest rates would be less than what markets had originally priced in.

Britain’s National World Plc jumped 7.1% after it said it was exploring a cash offer for Daily Mirror owner Reach Plc. Reach rose 4.1%.