Mind Over Money: Yoga, walks & meditation help this startup cofounder manage stress

“I chalk out deliberate times during the course of the day for yoga, walks and meditation,” says Hena Mehta – Co-founder & CEO – Basis, a first-of-its-kind platform that powers financial independence for women.In an interview with ETMarkets, Mehta said, “A routine and structure to the day helps make things go on autopilot. Having a disciplined schedule – whether for work, self-care, social outings or spending time with family, also adds to the peace of mind.” Edited excerpts:

Thanks for being part of the show. You have your own startup and at times, things could be stressful. So how do you manage stress? Is there any specific routine you follow?

Stress is not always negative. A healthy amount of stress keeps all of us motivated and propels us to pursue our goals. But yes, when it leads to anxiety, low productivity, or fear then it’s problematic.

My methods to manage stress include the following:



a) Chalking out deliberate times during the course of the day for yoga, walks and meditation.



b) Physically disconnecting from specific environments – “resetting” always helps!



c) Spending time with close family and friends – and most importantly, surrounding myself with people who strengthen me



d) Setting ambitious yet realistic goals – and celebrating wins!



e) Creating boundaries and saying no to things that are not a priority – whether on the personal or professional front

What would be your advice to women investors to manage mental health and stay calm even if the boat gets rocked by a storm of volatility?

A helpful tip I follow when markets are going crazy is to “turn off” for some time – especially when we get overly concerned about portfolio performance with little to no control over what’s happening in the market.

A useful hack to deal with market volatility is to go exercise. This is good for your body, mind and your portfolio!

Of course, market ups and downs can be stressful, but assuming we’re all mostly in it for the long term, we need to constantly tell ourselves that short-term hits are well, just short-term.

Markets are cyclical and this should ideally not affect any long-term goals.

What is the mantra to become productive?

First, understand your rhythm and patterns. Become your own data analytics expert. Are you a morning or night person? Are there specific things you get done better at different times of the day?

For instance, if I’m writing, I know I’m most efficient in the morning. I prioritise my tasks and to-do list accordingly. Also, it’s critical to acknowledge that what works for someone else – like investment decisions – may not work for you.

Taking frequent breaks is underrated. We’re tempted to power through our day sometimes, thinking that could be more efficient, but in reality, taking breaks helps boost efficiency.

Any device that heats up needs to cool down before it can function well again. We are no different.

Finally, be compassionate to yourself and others.

You mentioned that turning “off” for some time is great — but it is easier said than done. How do you manage to do that? Any routine that investors should follow?

In behavioural economics, there is this concept of a “commitment device” – which are things that maximise your chances of following through with a goal.

The thumb rule about commitment devices is that they need to be voluntary (i.e. you create them for yourself – versus being forced or persuaded by someone else to do something), and they need to have a consequence (i.e., not doing something has cost associated with it).

For instance, I sign up and pay for a workout class, and this way I’m “forced” to unplug from or turn off whatever else I’m doing and attend that class.

(These commitment devices can be useful for many things such as eating healthy as well).

A routine and structure to the day help make things go on autopilot. Having a disciplined schedule – whether for work, self-care, social outings, or spending time with family, also adds to the peace of mind.

I try to be deliberate about various activities, otherwise don’t end up doing justice to any.

The concept of discipline is key to managing money as well – whether budgeting, investing, ensuring the right insurances are in place (and get renewed on time), paying back credit card bills on time, etc.

