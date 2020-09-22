Midwest energy companies pledge to build interstate electric vehicle charging network

Midwest energy companies pledge to build nation’s largest interstate electric vehicle charging network, enabling clean transportation

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Electric vehicle (EV) owners will soon be taking road trips across the Midwest with increased confidence. That’s because six regional energy companies have committed to a first-of-its-kind Memorandum of Cooperation, committing to work together to build a vast network of Midwest EV charging stations by the end of 2022.

Six energy companies have pledged to support this project, including:

Ameren Illinois Ameren Missouri Consumers Energy DTE Energy Evergy Oklahoma Gas and Electric

“Ameren is committed to delivering a cleaner energy future for our customers, our communities and our country,” said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corporation. “We are excited about this opportunity to work with other energy companies and lead in the clean electrification movement that will deliver long-term value to our customers and our nation.”

Ameren has established carbon reduction goals, and transitioning the transportation sector to electric technology is one way to dramatically lower carbon emissions. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), there are more than 1.5 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads today. By 2030, that number is expected to grow to 18.7 million. To support EVs by that time, 9.6 million public charging stations will be needed and only about 100,000 are available today.

“Ameren Illinois has been implementing a modernization plan to prepare the grid for the increased customer demand for cleaner energy, including electric vehicles,” said Richard Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. “Our focus in joining this multi-state coalition is to develop a charging infrastructure that will help reduce ‘range anxiety’ and lead to broader adoption of electric vehicles.”

“Ameren Missouri is committed to cleaner energy, and that includes enabling zero-emission vehicles,” said Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri. “By partnering in the creation of a multi-state electric charging network with energy companies outside of our own footprint, we are able to help our customers safely and economically travel to far-ranging destinations. Detroit to Oklahoma City or St. Louis to Denver, we are supporting our customers, our communities and our country with cleaner driving.”

Utility programs supporting the Memorandum of Cooperation are subject to regulatory approvals and aim to have the charging infrastructure in place by the end of 2022. While there are about 40 models of EVs on the road today, in two years, the Electric Power Research Institute forecasts that we will see more than 130 models available. With these new stations, customers across the Midwest can have range confidence whenever they travel, while helping take care of the environment.

“Expanding the use of electricity in transportation saves customers money, improves the environment by reducing emissions and enhances quality of life for everyone,” said Edison Electric Institute President Tom Kuhn. “By deploying charging infrastructure and accelerating electric transportation, EEI’s member companies, including Ameren and the other companies collaborating on this initiative, are working together to build a cleaner and stronger economy for the future.”

As part of Ameren’s overall commitment to electrification, the company joins EEI member companies across the country looking at electrifying its own vehicle fleet. Ameren’s goal is that 100 percent of new light-duty vehicle purchases by 2030 will be electric. In addition, 35 percent of our overall vehicle fleet, including light-duty, medium-duty, heavy-duty, forklifts and ATV/UTV will be electrified by 2030.

